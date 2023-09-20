MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AMERICAN STANDARD PROMO

American Standard is offering the "Make Every Day Extraordinary" promo, where customers can get free installation or discounts on select products.

It is available in all American Standard dealers nationwide until September 30.

More details are available on the social media pages of American Standard Philippines.

FENTY X PUMA AVANTI NOW IN PH

Handout

The newest product line of global icon Rihanna and sports company Puma is now available in the Philippines.

The Fenty x Puma Avanti footwear franchise blends the leather design of the King football boot with the outsole of the Easy Rider heritage running shoe.

The new line can be purchased at Puma Shangri-La and Puma.com.

FLYING TIGER COPENHAGEN TO OPEN IN PH

Handout

Flying Tiger Copenhagen is set to open its first store in the Philippines in October.

The brand will be brought to the country by the Stores Specialists Inc. (SSI).

The first branch will be located at Glorietta 4 mall in Makati, and will offer toys and games, arts and crafts, food, home items, stationery, and more.

More details will be made available on the social media pages of SSI and Flying Tiger Philippines.

LEGO BUCKETS AS HOLIDAY GIFTS

Handout

Toy brand Lego is offering kid-friendly bucket sets that are ideal as holiday gifts.

Distributed in the Philippines by Ban Kee Trading, the themed sets include vibrant classic pieces, as well as oversized Duplo bricks for tiny hands. Prices range from P1,800 to P3,600.

Lego is offering customers the chance to get up to 20% off on select sets. Select Toy Kingdom stores are also offering gifts with purchase promotions. Both offers are available until the end of the month.

More details are available at the website of Ban Kee Trading.

LEVI'S TAPS NEWJEANS AS GLOBAL AMBASSADORS

Handout

Levi's has tapped the South Korean girl group NewJeans as its global brand ambassadors.

The two are extending the 150th anniversary celebration of Levi's 501 jeans with a new campaign promoting the power of joy and authentic self-expression, as well as a new range of 501 fits and seasonal looks.

These include the Ribcage Wide Leg Women's Jeans, Low Loose Jeans, Ankle Column Skirts, Baggy cargo Pants, 501 Shorts, and Baggy Dad Jeans.

The new products are available in Levi's stores as well as the brand's website.

NIFTY'S 4TH ANNIVERSARY SALE

Nifty, a hub for all things productivity, tech, and lifestyle, is marking its 4th anniversary with a 2-week-long sale.

Dubbed Nifty Festival, the event kicked off on Wednesday, September 20, and will run until October 4.

All products inside the Nifty store are on sale, with color-coded tags showing discounts of 30% to 50%. Items without tags are automatically 10% off.

Exclusive deals are also available for brands carried by Nifty such as Garmin, Anker, UGreen, Kool, and Canvas Club, among others.

Nifty has stores at SM Megamall, Robinsons Place Manila, and SM Mall of Asia Arena. More details are available at the store's website and Instagram page.

PIA WURTZBACH IS NEW LAZAFFILIATES AMBASSADOR

Handout

Lazada has tapped Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach as its newest LazAffiliates ambassador.

The LazAffiliates program offers opportunities for users to earn from commissions with every affiliate link to products on Lazada shared on social media.

STARBUCKS' DISNEY-INSPIRED MERCHANDISE

Handout

Starbucks has partnered with The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia for a new range of Disney-inspired merchandise and lifestyle accessories.

The collection includes mugs, tumblers, a tote bag, and an umbrella featuring characters such as Mickey and Friends, Chip 'n Dale, Dumbo, Stitch, and Angel.

The new products are available for a limited time in the Philippines while supplies last, with prices ranging from P1,695 to P2,745.

TUMI'S FALL 2023 COLLECTION NOW IN PH

Handout

Tumi has released its Fall 2023 collection in the Philippines.

The 19 Degree Aluminum collection includes suitcases made of shells made from post-industrial recycled materials and linings made from PET (plastic bottles).

Also available are the Georgica collection of bags in natural grain pebbled or smooth leather and the Alpha X high-performance line.

The new products are available at Tumi's website.

UNIQLO'S FALL/WINTER 2023 COLLECTION

Handout

Uniqlo recently unveiled its Fall/Winter 2023 collection, which features the art of modern layering.

Customers can take their pick from cozy knits, and utility bottoms, as well as collaboration pieces with designers JW Anderson, Ines De La Fressange, and KAWS, among others.

Also available are the new collections of UT graphic shirts featuring Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

More details are available on Uniqlo Philippines' website and social media pages.