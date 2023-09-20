'Mr. Shooli' to receive UP Gawad Plaridel award

Handout photo.

MANILA — The University of the Philippines Diliman College of Mass Communication (UP CMC) will be awarding actor, satirist, and advertising creative Manuel Urbano Jr., popularly known on television, film and the internet as Mr. Shooli, this year’s Gawad Plaridel.

Urbano will be honored for both his "unforgettable social commentary in numerous performances across time and media as a peculiar Mongolian figure pondering on Philippine realities, as well as his remarkable contributions to multimedia commercial advertising which are distinguished for their humane values and Pinoy humor."

"At 84, he continues his work via social media and even participates in anti-disinformation campaigns through his own YouTube channel," UP CMC added.

The Gawad Plaridel is the university's highest award for outstanding practitioners known for their integrity and excellence in the different fields of media (print media, radio, television, cinema, and new media).

Named after Marcelo H. del Pilar, whose nom de plume is "Plaridel," the recognition comes with a trophy sculpture depicting the editor of La Solidaridad by National Artist Napoleon V. Abueva.

Since the establishment of the award in 2004, the Gawad Plaridel laureate has customarily delivered a lecture on important issues pertaining to his/her field or craft.

Past recipients include Eugenia Apostol (2004), Vilma Santos-Recto (2005), Fidela Magpayo (2006), Cheche Lazaro (2007), Pacheco Seares (2008), Kidlat Tahimik (2009), Eloisa Cruz Canlas (2011), Rosa Rosal (2012), Jose Lacaba (2013), Nora Aunor (2014), Ricky Lee (2015), Francisca Custodio (2016), Tina Monzon-Palma (2017), Jessica Soho (2018), and Bonifacio Ilagan (2019).

Urbano will receive the award on October 11, at 2 p.m., at the UP Film Institute Film Center’s Cine Adarna.

