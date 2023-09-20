LOOK: Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska arrives in PH

Photo from Miss World Organization's Facebook page.

MANILA — Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska has arrived in the Philippines, the Miss World Organization announced Wednesday.

Based on photos posted on organization's Facebook page, Bielawska was joined by Miss World CEO Julia Morley and Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwendolyne Fourniol at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila.

"The entire Philippines is buzzing with excitement as we welcome these esteemed personalities to our shores. Stay tuned for exclusive coverage of their visit, as they embark on a journey filled with beauty, grace, and meaningful engagements. Get ready to witness the magic unfold right here in the heart of Manila!" the organization said in the caption.

Bielawska will be in the country from September 20 to 23.

It has yet to give details about Bielawska's schedule of activities, only telling the public to stay tuned to the Miss World Philippines social media pages for updates.

Bielawska was crowned the 70th Miss World in Puerto Rico in 2022. The Philippines' representative that year was Tracy Perez, who finished in the Top 12.

The next Miss World competition is set to be held in India, with the final date yet to be announced. Gwendolyn Fourniol will wear the Philippine sash in the upcoming pageant.

