MANILA -- Looking for some style inspiration? Heart Evangelista recently shared tips on how to elevate your outfits without burning a hole in your pocket.

In her latest vlog, the actress and style icon reminded her viewers that fashion is not about getting the most expensive piece, but about wearing what makes you feel good.

"It's not about what is expensive, it's how you feel," she said. "You dress according to how you feel. Because if you feel good, you will look good."

Check out some of Evangelista's tips on how to always look chic and put together:

USE HAIR TIES TO ROLL UP YOUR SLEEVES

YouTube/Heart Evangelista

Evangelista said using hair ties is a quick and easy way to keep the sleeves of your blazer, jacket, or top in place when rolled up.

"I always have a bag of ponytails because I like to put it on my sleeves [and] roll it up. Because you get so irritated whenever you roll up your sleeve [and] it just keeps slipping down," said the style influencer, who added that these are available in large packs in online shops and in the bargain haven Divisoria.

INVEST IN A GOOD BLAZER

YouTube/Heart Evangelista

Evangelista said a well-made blazer is a must-have in her wardrobe as it can easily dress up any look.

She pointed out that it can be used in any occasion depending on how it's styled, from a meeting or a formal event to a date or a brunch with friends.

"It doesn't have to be expensive, but it's important for me to invest in a really good blazer because it really brings the game to a different level," she said.

WEAR ALL WHITE TO LOOK ELEGANT

YouTube/Heart Evangelista

According to Evangelista, an all-white look is one of the easiest ways to look elegant and put together.

She showed this in her vlog by putting together a "grocery look," which included a white tank top and loose pants.

"I can up my look by changing my shoes and accessories," the actress said.

ONLY BUY SOMETHING THAT YOU CAN WEAR AGAIN

YouTube/Heart Evangelista

And while Evangelista loves shopping, she makes sure to only buy items that she can wear multiple times.

As an example, the actress showed a blue top that she paired with a white corset, saying that wearing it with black with give her a totally different look.

"I always consider if I buy something that it's something that I can mix and match with my existing items. Because I don't want to just splurge and not use it again. When I buy something, I make sure I can use it again," she said.

DRESS UP LINGERIE FOR A POWER LOOK

YouTube/Heart Evangelista

Evangelista showed that a nice lingerie dress can be used to create a "power look" if styled properly.

She paired a black lingerie with a blazer, heels, and jewelry, going from loungewear to formal wear in a snap.

"You can get really nice lingerie [anywhere]," she said, mentioning department stores and other boutiques in malls. "Put on a blazer and accessorize."