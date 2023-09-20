Beauty shorts: New makeup, skin care products, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to beauty and skin care.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AVON'S ANEW RENEWAL POWER EYE CREAM

Handout

Avon recently introduced the Anew Renewal Power Eye Cream, which promises to instantly blur and brighten the eye area, as well as smoothen and reduce wrinkles.

The new product contains Protinol, which is said to stimulate the production of better-quality collagen.

It is best paired with the Anew Renewal Power Serum, which is also powered with Protinol, as well as Niacinamide which helps renew skin at the surface.

The two items are priced at P699 and P1,099, respectively, and are available through Avon representatives as well as the brand's website and stores at Lazada and Shopee.

BEAUTY BAR'S LATEST ARRIVALS

Handout

Retailer Beauty Bar is now carrying new products for its customers in the Philippines.

These include items by Korea's Unicorn Glow, L.O.C.K., and Sky Bottle; Denmark-based Last Object; British brands Skin Sapiens, Dr. Pawpaw, and Urban Apothecary; Bodyography from the United States; and Korres from Greece.

More brands are set to arrive in 2024, such as Hince Cosmetics from Korea, and Elvis & Elvin and The Balm from the US.

Beauty Bar is under Stores Specialists Inc., with stores located at Central Square BGC, Alabang Town Center, Power Plant Mall, Glorietta 4, Greenbelt 5, Shangri-La Plaza, The Podium, Robinsons Galleria, Eastwood Mall, TriNoma, Robinsons Place Midtown, Robinsons Magnolia, UP Town Center, Ayala Center Cebu, and Marquee Mall Pampanga.

CARELINE X SPONGEBOB MAKEUP COLLAB

Handout

Careline Cosmetics has released a new makeup line featuring the beloved character SpongeBob SquarePants.

The new products include the Oh My Blush liquid blush-on (P325), Contour Y'all liquid contour (P325), and Shimmery Splash liquid highlighter (P325).

These are available at select Watsons Mall Stores, all SM Department Stores, and all Robinsons Department Stores nationwide, as well as online on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. More items from the collaboration will be released in the coming months.

HELLO GLOW CELEBRATES SKIN AWARENESS MONTH

Handout

Hello Glow is celebrating Skin Awareness Month with two new products developed to elevate one's skin care routine.

These include the Collagen Serum Soothing Gel and the Tea Tree Serum Soothing Gel, which are priced at P199 each.

The Collagen Serum Soothing Gel is infused with bakuchiol, a potent antioxidant that helps fight signs of aging such as fine lines and sagging skin, as well as collagen and hyaluronic acid.

Meanwhile, the Tea Tree Serum Soothing Gel is infused with tea tree extract as well as aloe vera and camellia japonica.

The new products are available in all Watsons and SM Beauty stores, as well as online via Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

NEUTROGENA'S HYDRO BOOST

Handout

Neutrogena is offering the Hydro Boost Serum and Water Gel as a two-step solution to healthy, hydrated skin.

Both contain hyaluronic acid, which helps increase the moisture content in the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and dullness, among others.

The two products are available in Watsons and Neutrogena's shops on Shopee and Lazada.

PAULA'S CHOICE SEPTEMBER PROMO

Handout

Paula's Choice is holding a promo in the Philippines this month.

Until September 26, customers can get up to 15% off on the brand's best sellers. They can also get a complimentary Soothed Skin Duo for purchases exceeding P5,000. This includes the Clear Pore Normalizing Cleanser and the Omega+ Complex Moisturizer in travel sizes, worth P1,350.

These deals are available on the website of Paula's Choice Philippines.

RUSTAN'S REVITALIZED BEAUTY HALL

Handout

Rustan's recently introduced its revitalized Beauty Hall, known for offering a curated selection of prestigious brands.

The retail space carries products from L'Occitane, Cle de Peau, MAC, La Prairie, Clarins, L:A Bruket, and Grown Alchemist, among others.

More details are available at Rustan's The Beauty Source Viber Community, as well as on its website and social media accounts.