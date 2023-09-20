At 20, Lorin Gutierrez proud to buy luxury car in cash

Photos from Lorin Gutierrez's TikTok account

MANILA – Ruffa Gutierrez’s daughter, Lorin, could not help but be proud of herself for purchasing a luxury vehicle at just 20 years old.

Lorin took to TikTok to tell her followers that she ticked off one from her bucket list as she bought a Mercedes Benz car in cash.

“I did in fact buy my very first car at 20 years old. It is fully paid for by me and I bought it in cash,” she said while inside her new car.

Lorin revealed that she waited for a week before announcing her newest investment to make sure that she’d loved it.

“But I am actually obsessed, you guys. It's a Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 and she is perfect,” she continued.

“This is something that has been on my vision board for the longest time— specifically a Benz just like this one. I didn't think it would be possible to do it but with some hard work, prayer, manifestation and speaking things to existence, I got it done.”

She went on to admit that she was terrified when she started driving, noting that she still has to work on her parking skills and being confident on the road.

Lorin did not forget to thank everyone who followed her and watched her videos – paving the way for the big blessing.

“If there is a goal that you want to reach, if there is something that you want to do that right now feels impossible, I'm letting you know with the right amount of dedication, hard work, prayers, and love, it is possible,” she ended.

Lorin is Gutierrez’s daughter with her former husband Yilmaz Bektas. Aside from Lorin, Gutierrez and Bektas have another daughter, Venice.

In May 2021, Lorin decided to become an actress like her mom when she signed with Viva Artists Agency to manage her showbiz career.