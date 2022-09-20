Fashion designer Rajo Laurel launches YouTube channel

Screengrab from Rajo Laurel's vlog

MANILA -- Rajo Laurel has joined the growing list of celebrities who have ventured into vlogging.

The fashion designer to the stars recently launched his own YouTube channel, where he gives a glimpse of his everyday life, as well as his insights and creative process.

His vlog is managed by Gushcloud Philippines, whose other talents include celebrities Bangs Garcia, Ciara Sotto, and Patrick Garcia, among others.

In a statement released by Gushcloud Philippines, Laurel admitted that he initially found the thought of vlogging as daunting, but his yearning to engage with his followers and fellow designers persevered.

"One of the things that I am learning now as I become a true 'tito' (uncle) of the world is to just say yes, especially to new experiences and opportunities," he said.

Gushcloud Philippines head of studios Emmelyn Cruz said the launch of Laurel's YouTube channel is their way of putting a spotlight on talented and successful Filipinos.

"We hope that people can connect and get inspired by him. At the same time, this is a chance to spotlight how talented Filipinos are by sharing his insights and accomplishments from his years of experience," she said.

For his part, Gushcloud Philippines country director Jamie Paraso said Laurel "has a voice that can move mountains and inspire future generations."

"His channel allows audiences to further understand his genius, ideals, and creativity as an artist," he said.

Related video: