MANILA – She may be in a relationship that’s going strong day by day, but Pia Wurtzbach said she is not in a rush to settle down and start building her own family.

The former Miss Universe made this statement in her most recent vlog, where she answered random questions from her social media followers.

“Meron kasi akong check list sa isip ko na matagal ko ng goals na bago ako ikasal or bago ako magkaanak -- actually mas sa anak kasi mag-iiba na' yung priorities sa buhay kapag nagkaanak na eh,” she said.

Wurtzbach said she wants to achieve these goals first such as having her own house and owning a business before anything else.

“Gusto ko maging stable akong babae bago ako maging mom, bago ako makapag-take on ng responsibilities na mas malaki pa. Ime-make sure ko munang secured at stable ako sa sarili ko. There’s no rush in that,” she said.

Meanwhile, she also answered a question about how she’s handling cultural differences in her relationship with Jeremy Jauncey.

“Communication is so important. Kailangan nag-uusap kayong dalawa. Siyempre dapat aware ka na ito 'yung culture nila. Siya din sa 'yo, aware din siya na ito 'yung culture [ko]. Kailangan maging open minded ka at alam mo na minsan hindi kayo pareho,” she said.

“Magkaibang tao kayo so it’s not fair to expect na mage-gets agad or mag-a-adjust agad. Pareho kayong kailangan maging understanding and kailangan mag-adjust. Pag-usapan niyo lang, open communication is so important.”

Fortunately, Wurtzbach said Jauncey finds her “little Pinay quirks” to be very charming.

“Siguro kung Filipino 'yung boyfriend ko, baduy ako. Pero sa kanya, hindi ako baduy,” she said.

When asked if she’s planning to live abroad considering she’s frequently travelling with Jauncey, Wurtzbach said: “Hindi ko pa masabi ngayon although I am not closing my doors. Ngayon na-realize ko na pwede ko naman palang gawin ang marami sa mga trabaho ko na remote ngayon. So nababalanse ko siya.”

Wurtzbach said living in the United Arab Emirates has made her realize that there are other markets that she has not tapped yet.

“I am definitely open to exploring those other markets. Does that mean I want to live abroad? I can’t say for sure now pero pwede. Tignan natin. Let’s see where life leads me,” she said.