MANILA -- Nas Academy is offering free community classes to Filipinos as a way of "giving back," following the controversy over the online platform's course featuring traditional tattoo artist Whang-Od.

Its founder Nuseir Yassin, more popularly known as Nas Daily, made the announcement in a Facebook post last September 16.

He said Nas Academy will hold classes on content creation, sound design, cinematography, and confidence building once a week from September 22 to October 13. These are free of charge for Filipinos who will register on the platform.

"Nas Academy is all about giving back, so we are running free community classes in the Philippines. We're teaching live our best 4 courses -- 1 each week for the next 4 weeks," he said.

Nas Academy paused its operations in the Philippines last August amid issues involving its tattoo course featuring Whang-Od.

In its review, the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) found that "Whang-od did not consent or was made aware to teach the art of traditional tattooing in Nas Academy."

It added that the so-called contract was "grossly onerous" to the artist.

Nas Academy belied NCIP's findings, reiterating that its contract with Whang-Od is legitimate.

