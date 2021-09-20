MANILA -- The House of Representatives on Monday approved on final reading the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act.

House Bill 10107, which was approved 175-0-0, seeks to develop and promote the country's creative industries and to establish financial-enabling mechanisms for them.

It also aims to nurture the creative industry's human resources, create employment, and provide incentives to encourage and sustain entrepreneurship and the arts.

It calls for the creation of a Philippine Creative Industries Development Plan by a committee headed by the Secretary of Trade and Industry, with the Director-General of the National Economic and Development Authority, and representative organizations of the nine creative industry domains:

-Audio and audiovisual media

-Digital interactive media

-Creative services

-Design

-Books, publishing and printed media

-Performing arts

-Visual arts

-Traditional cultural expressions

-Cultural sites

The bill defines creative industries as trades involving persons, whether natural or juridical, that produce cultural, artistic, and innovative goods, products, and services, where such goods and services originate in individual creativity, skill, and talent and have a potential to create wealth and livelihood through the generation and utilization of intellectual property.

House Special Committee on Creative Industries and Performing Arts Chair Pangasinan 4th District Rep. Christopher de Venecia welcomed the approval.

”Approval of HB 10107 today is one more step closer toward enactment into law especially because there are four bills in the Senate waiting for our landmark proposed Philippine Creative Industries Development Act," he said.

De Venecia said two specific features giving HB 10107 strength are the provisions for the Creative Voucher System and the establishment of ecozones where creatives can flourish.

“Through the creative vouchers, the many artists and creatives practitioners we have can apply for and qualify for support from the national government," he said.

“Ecozones for the creative industries would be the big boost they have been waiting for so they can sustain the Filipino forays into the global scene."

"In ecozones for creatives, more global talents like John Arcilla, Erik Matti, Jaclyn Jose, and Brillante Mendoza can come together to create and collaborate on projects and masterpieces for the whole world to experience," he added.

House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said the bill would help creative industries recover from the pandemic.

“The bill, principally authored and sponsored by House Committee on Creative Industry and Performing Arts Chair Pangasinan 4th District Rep. Christopher 'Toff' de Venecia, would not only help creative industries recover from the pandemic, but also accelerate their economic growth," he said.

"Under the bill, the Philippine Creative Industries Development Council will be created to ensure the development of the sector that has the potential to drive sustainable development and create inclusive job opportunities," he said.

The bill will now be submitted to the Senate for approval.

RELATED VIDEO