Winners of 20th Gintong Aklat Awards named

MANILA -- Outstanding publishers in the country, both new and established, were recognized in the recently held Gintong Aklat Awards.
The awarding ceremony for the 20th edition was held last September 15, during the first day of the Manila International Book Fair at the SMX Convention Center.
For this year's Gintong Aklat Awards, the Book Development Association of the Philippines honored books published in 2020 and 2021.
Below is the full list of winners:
POETRY (ENGLISH)
- Milflores Publishing Inc. and Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities, "Harvest Moon: Poems and Stories from the Edge of the Climate Crisis" by Padmapani Perez, Rehanna Rossouw, Alexandra Walter, Renato Redentor Constantino (Editors)
FICTION (ENGLISH)
- Ateneo de Manila University Press, "My Sad Republic: A Novel (Twentieth Anniversary Edition)" by Eric Gamalinda
CREATIVE NONFICTION (ENGLISH)
- Milflores Publishing Inc., "Rizal in Saga: A Life for Student Fans" by Nick Joaquin, Introduction by Ambeth Ocampo
POETRY (FILIPINO)
- Isang Balangay Media Productions, "Atra" by Mesandel Virtusio Arguelles
FICTION (FILIPINO)
- Ateneo de Manila University Press, "Aswanglaut" by Allan N. Derain
CREATIVE NONFICTION (FILIPINO)
- UST Publishing House, "#Pasahero: Mga Nakikisakay na Sanaysay" by Joselito D. delos Reyes
ARTS AND HUMANITIES
- Ateneo de Manila University Press, "Endangered Splendor: Manila's Architectural Heritage 1571-1960 (Volume 1: The Center) Hardbound" by Erik Akpedonu and Fernando N. Zialcita
FOOD
- Anvil Publishing Inc., "Notes from My Kitchen 2" by Reggie Aspiras
INSPIRATION
- OMF Literature Inc., "This Season of Grief" by Various Contributors, Joanna Nicolas-Na (Editor)
- San Anselmo Publications Inc., "Companion! XJ Narratives" by Gemino Abad, L.F. Habito and Prof. Ed Garcia (Editors)
SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Ateneo de Manila University Press, "The Zanjeras of Ilocos: Cooperative Irrigation Societies of the Philippines" by Jose A. Rivera
- Far Eastern University, "A Guide to Gingers of Sorsogon" by Rudolph Valentino A. Docot
NATURAL AND APPLIED SCIENCES
- Ateneo de Manila University Press, "Drugs and Philippine Society" by Gideon Lasco
SOCIAL SCIENCES
- Vibal Group Inc., "Pugot: Head Taking, Ritual Cannibalism, and Human Sacrifice in the Philippines" by Narciso C. Tan
GRAPHIC LITERATURE
- Summit Media (Summit Publishing Co., Inc.), "Salamangka 2" by Ian Sta. Maria
BEST IN BOOK DESIGN
- Ateneo de Manila University Press, "Some are Smarter than Others: The History of Marcos' Crony Capitalism." Cover art and design by Alfred Marasigan, book design by Paolo Tiausas
- Center for Art, New Ventures, and Sustainable Development (CANVAS), "I am the Change in Climate Change." Book and cover design by Liza Flores, cover photo by Ruben Flores
- Isang Balangay Media Productions, "Atra." Cover design by Oliver Ortega and Ruzzel Valdepena, book design and layout design by Ruzzel Valdepena
- Isang Balangay Media Productions, "Pesoa." Cover design by Messandel Virtusio Arguelles, book layout by Ronald Verzo II
- Milflores Publishing Inc. and Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities, "Harvest Moon: Poems and Stories from the Edge of the Climate Crisis." Book design by Felix Mago Miguel Jr.
- Vibal Group Inc., "Pugot: Head Taking, Ritual Cannibalism, and Human Sacrifice in the Philippines." Book design by Francisco dC Mendoza, cover design by Ryan T. dela Cruz
BEST PUBLISHER OF THE YEARS (2020-2021)
- Best Publisher in the Arts and Humanities: Ateneo de Manila University Press
- Best Academic and Scholarly Publisher: Ateneo de Manila University Press
- Best Literary Publisher: Ateneo de Manila University Press
- Best Independent Publisher: Milflores Publishing Inc.
- Best General Interest Publisher: Anvil Publishing Inc.