Winners of 20th Gintong Aklat Awards named

The winners of the Best Publisher of the Years 2020-2021: (left to right) Ateneo de Manila University Press director Rica Bolipata Santos, Milflores Publishing Inc. president Andrea Pasion-Flores, and Anvil Publishing Inc. president Maureen Alexandra Ramos-Padilla. Photo by Basilio Sepe

MANILA -- Outstanding publishers in the country, both new and established, were recognized in the recently held Gintong Aklat Awards.

The awarding ceremony for the 20th edition was held last September 15, during the first day of the Manila International Book Fair at the SMX Convention Center.

For this year's Gintong Aklat Awards, the Book Development Association of the Philippines honored books published in 2020 and 2021.

Below is the full list of winners:

POETRY (ENGLISH)

Milflores Publishing Inc. and Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities, "Harvest Moon: Poems and Stories from the Edge of the Climate Crisis" by Padmapani Perez, Rehanna Rossouw, Alexandra Walter, Renato Redentor Constantino (Editors)

FICTION (ENGLISH)

Ateneo de Manila University Press, "My Sad Republic: A Novel (Twentieth Anniversary Edition)" by Eric Gamalinda

CREATIVE NONFICTION (ENGLISH)

Milflores Publishing Inc., "Rizal in Saga: A Life for Student Fans" by Nick Joaquin, Introduction by Ambeth Ocampo

POETRY (FILIPINO)

Isang Balangay Media Productions, "Atra" by Mesandel Virtusio Arguelles

FICTION (FILIPINO)

Ateneo de Manila University Press, "Aswanglaut" by Allan N. Derain

CREATIVE NONFICTION (FILIPINO)

UST Publishing House, "#Pasahero: Mga Nakikisakay na Sanaysay" by Joselito D. delos Reyes

ARTS AND HUMANITIES

Ateneo de Manila University Press, "Endangered Splendor: Manila's Architectural Heritage 1571-1960 (Volume 1: The Center) Hardbound" by Erik Akpedonu and Fernando N. Zialcita

FOOD

Anvil Publishing Inc., "Notes from My Kitchen 2" by Reggie Aspiras

INSPIRATION

OMF Literature Inc., "This Season of Grief" by Various Contributors, Joanna Nicolas-Na (Editor)

San Anselmo Publications Inc., "Companion! XJ Narratives" by Gemino Abad, L.F. Habito and Prof. Ed Garcia (Editors)

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Ateneo de Manila University Press, "The Zanjeras of Ilocos: Cooperative Irrigation Societies of the Philippines" by Jose A. Rivera

Far Eastern University, "A Guide to Gingers of Sorsogon" by Rudolph Valentino A. Docot

NATURAL AND APPLIED SCIENCES

Ateneo de Manila University Press, "Drugs and Philippine Society" by Gideon Lasco

SOCIAL SCIENCES

Vibal Group Inc., "Pugot: Head Taking, Ritual Cannibalism, and Human Sacrifice in the Philippines" by Narciso C. Tan

GRAPHIC LITERATURE

Summit Media (Summit Publishing Co., Inc.), "Salamangka 2" by Ian Sta. Maria

BEST IN BOOK DESIGN

Ateneo de Manila University Press, "Some are Smarter than Others: The History of Marcos' Crony Capitalism." Cover art and design by Alfred Marasigan, book design by Paolo Tiausas

Center for Art, New Ventures, and Sustainable Development (CANVAS), "I am the Change in Climate Change." Book and cover design by Liza Flores, cover photo by Ruben Flores

Isang Balangay Media Productions, "Atra." Cover design by Oliver Ortega and Ruzzel Valdepena, book design and layout design by Ruzzel Valdepena

Isang Balangay Media Productions, "Pesoa." Cover design by Messandel Virtusio Arguelles, book layout by Ronald Verzo II

Milflores Publishing Inc. and Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities, "Harvest Moon: Poems and Stories from the Edge of the Climate Crisis." Book design by Felix Mago Miguel Jr.

Vibal Group Inc., "Pugot: Head Taking, Ritual Cannibalism, and Human Sacrifice in the Philippines." Book design by Francisco dC Mendoza, cover design by Ryan T. dela Cruz

BEST PUBLISHER OF THE YEARS (2020-2021)