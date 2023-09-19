Pet shorts: Run Fur Life, Chat with a Vet, and more

Participants in last year's Run Fur Life event. Handout

MANILA -- Check out the latest announcements, events, and offerings related to pets.

CHAT WITH A VET BY PETPAL

PetPal recently launched a new service that lets users converse with a licensed veterinarian for P99 per pet.

Chat with a Vet is available every day from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., with vets ready to assist pet parents with their dog, cat, bird, rodent, or any other domestic animal.



They will be connected to the service after signing up at the PetPal website, detailing their concern, and selecting their payment method.

Also available is the Pet Pawrtal, a digital pet booklet that ensures that pet owners have all the essential information about their furry friends at their fingertips.



PetPal is one of the startups under 917Ventures.

RUN FUR LIFE

Fun racing and fundraising meet at the Run Fur Life event this October 1 at Bridgetowne Destination Estate in Pasig City.

Robinsons Land Corp.'s property development plays host to Animal Kingdom Foundation's (AKF) fundraising event for the second year in a row. Established in 2002, AKF is a nonprofit organization that aims to eliminate the dog meat trade and improve animal lives in the country.

With this year’s Disco theme, thousands of furparents are expected to come with their pets dressed in their fanciest clubwear.

A 5K division has been added to the event's initial 1K and 3K races. More details are available in AKF's social media pages.

SHEBA'S HOPE ADVOCATE PROGRAM

Pet food brand Sheba recently completed its Hope Advocate Program, bringing together global advocates to work on the world's largest global reef restoration program.

The advocates concluded their 10-day adventure at the Sheba Hope Reef

located in Bontosua, an island in the Spermonde Archipelago off the coast of Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. They had the opportunity to work with the local community, receive practical restoration training, and restore an area of coral reef.

The Sheba Hope Advocate Program is part of the brand's global reef restoration movement called Hope Grows.

By 2029, Sheba aims to restore more than 185,000 square meters of coral reefs -- roughly the size of 148 Olympic swimming pools -- at key sites around the world.