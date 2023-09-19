Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi. Instagram/@celeste_cortesi

Celeste Cortesi will help pick Egypt's Miss Universe representative this year.

The Filipina-Italian beauty queen is one of the judges of Miss Universe Egypt 2023, as announced on the pageant's Instagram page.

Other members of the selection committee include multimedia director Ahmed Elnekhaily, philanthropist Sameera Shah, Smile Train's Troy Reinhart and Afaf Meky, cosmetic dentist Jonas Apostol, and entrepreneurs Hanan Elwani, Sabrina Co, and Genevieve Yap.

Cortesi won the Miss Universe Philippines crown in 2022. She went on to represent the country in Miss Universe, but was unable to make it to the semi-finals.

Earlier this year, she was one of the judges of the Miss Universe Thailand pageant.

The Miss Universe Egypt organization is headed by Dubai-based Filipino Josh Yugen, who also runs the luxury lifestyle magazine Xpedition.

Yugen also owns the franchises of Miss Universe in Bahrain and Pakistan, according to his Instagram profile.