Bigger space for bazaar showcasing PH weaves

Products from Narda's (left) and Milvidas, two of the featured vendors in this year's Likhang Habi Market Fair. Handout

MANILA -- The Likhang Habi Market Fair is returning to a bigger space this year as it houses more vendors showcasing local weaves.

Themed "Web of Woven Wonders," the 13th edition of the bazaar will be held from October 13 to 15. It will occupy two areas of Glorietta Mall in Makati, instead of the usual one -- from the Glorietta Activity Center all the way up to the space fronting Palm Drive.

Visitors can expect to see hand-woven products from 72 vendors, from textiles to ready-to-wear clothes, accessories, home items, and furniture.

"Whereas more vendors last year only got one table each, this year a growing number of participants are getting two," said Mia Villanueva, the president of HABI: The Philippine Textile Council which is the organizer of the event.

"For the first time as well, a number of local government units from such provinces as Aklan approached us directly, asking to rent multiple tables to feature their products."

Aside from local vendors, exhibitors from neighboring countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand have been invited to join this year's Likhang Habi Market Fair.

There will also be several side events, such as the 6th annual Lourdes Montinola Piña Weaving Competition and the 2nd Eloisa Hizon Gomez Abaca Weaving Competition.

"It's also good to know what other people are doing," Villanueva noted. "Inviting our friends from abroad also helps us to learn from their industries, experiences, and best practices, including the support they're getting from their respective governments."

Below is the full list of vendors in this year's Likhang Habi Market Fair:

