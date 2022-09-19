WATCH: Rabiya Mateo pokes fun at nose job rumors

MANILA -- Beauty queen-turned-actress Rabiya Mateo used a TikTok challenge to poke fun at rumors that she got a nose job.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2020 titleholder recently shared a video of her doing the "Best Part of Your Face" challenge, where the TikTok filter landed on her nose.

In the clip, she can be seen pushing the tip of her nose upwards to show the public that she does not have implants, which are common in rhinoplasty procedures.

"Totoo ang chismis," she said in jest.

Mateo has been rumored to have undergone cosmetic surgery since being crowned Miss Universe Philippines in 2020.

A page from her high school year book went viral at the time, with critics pointing out supposed changes in her appearance.

Mateo responded with an Instagram Stories update shortly after, saying that she is "beautiful then and now."

"A lot of things happened in that period of time. I grew up and became more mature. I was able to invest in myself and practice self-love," she said at the time.

