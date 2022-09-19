MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AIRASIA'S P1 PROMO

AirAsia Philippines is rolling out the second leg of its B1G Sale with P1 fare promo.

Guests planning to travel internationally from January 1, 2023 or domestically from June 1 to October 28 next year can avail of discounted rates by booking their flights from September 19 to 25, 2022.

Passengers originating from Manila may enjoy a P1 base fare for top domestic destinations such as Boracay, Bohol, and Tacloban. Flyers from Cebu can also avail of the piso fare for routes to Puerto Princesa and Davao.

International destinations will also be available with marked-down ticket prices – among which are Kuala Lumpur and Seoul at P691 and P1,491, respectively.

CRIMSON BORACAY'S TRAVEL PACKAGES

Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay is offering special travel packages in the September Online Sale, an annual initiative of the Hotel Sales & Management Association.

These include the Boracay Better Than Ever staycation packages, which include accommodations, complimentary daily breakfasts, roundtrip land and boat transfers, dining credits at Crimson's on-site dining establishments, and discounts for spa services, dining, and leisure activities.

Options include Deluxe Hillview at P34,620 net, Suite at P48,850 net, and Villa at P92,840 net. Those who book for two nights get a third night on the property for free.



Another offering by Crimson is the Escape and Elope in Style celebration package. This includes an intimate ceremony at the resort's events pavilion, where everything from the flowers to the reception will be taken care of by the resort's team of event professionals.

The newlyweds can also enjoy a two-night stay in a Seaview Suite, with a romantic champagne breakfast in bed, a 90-minute massage a deux at AUM Spa, along with round-trip transfers for two.

The all-inclusive Escape and Elope in Style package is offered at P100,000 net.

Meanwhile, Crimson's Symphony of Flavors features a beachfront dining experience for 10 persons for P22,000 net. This includes a selection of appetizers, salads, mains, and desserts, and two rounds of iced tea.

Vouchers are available at the HSMA website until September 30, and will be valid until September 30, 2023.

VIVO FREEBIES FOR AIRASIA PASSENGERS

Vivo recently announced its partnership with AirAsia Philippines to help boost tourism by capturing the beauty of the country with its newest midrange smartphone, the Y35.

The company is giving away a freebie set consisting of a fitness tracker or a TWS bluetooth earphones to the first 200 AirAsia passengers who will purchase a vivo Y35. To claim the freebie, the purchasing passenger needs to present their AirAsia boarding pass from travels done from August 13 to September 12.

The freebie promo will run from October 1 to October 30 in selected participating vivo concept stores/kiosks nationwide.

Vivo and AirAsia have also invited content creators Roxie Smith and Dustin Yu to fly to Zamboanga and Davao and use the Y35 to document their adventures.

More details are available on Vivo's website and social media pages.