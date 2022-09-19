MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi recently got to spend time with her favorite beauty queen, Pia Wurtzbach.

Cortesi joined the former Miss Universe's early birthday celebration, which was organized by beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

Gaffud, currently the creative director of the Miss Universe Philippines organization, served as Wurtzbach's mentor and trainer during her pageant days.

"A night to remember! Thank you, Mama J, for arranging this special early birthday dinner!" Wurtzbach said in an Instagram post, thanking Gaffud.

She also shared a photo of her with Cortesi, referring to her as "my sister who I'm rooting for to get that crown."

Cortesi, for her part, said in the comments section: "What a fun night! Thank you, Pia."

In a vlog released last July, Cortesi revealed that Wurtzbach is not just her favorite beauty queen, but also the person who made her want to try pageantry.

"I would say Pia Wurtzbach, like she's my ultimate favorite," she said.

"I was just so amazed at the overall performance of Pia. And she really inspired me in joining beauty pageants," she added.

Cortesi was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2022 earlier this year. Wurtzbach was one of the hosts of the national pageant, along with fellow Miss Universe titleholders Iris Mittenaere of France, and Demi Tebow of South Africa.

Prior to winning Miss Universe Philippines, Cortesi represented the country in Miss Earth 2018, where she finished in the Top 8.

