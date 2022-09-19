MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

HONEYBON'S BACK-TO-SCHOOL GOODIES

Honeybon is offering sweet and savory goodies that can also serve as packed snacks for school or work.

The sweet treats, which come in boxes of 6 or 12, include Brownies, O Fudge Bars, Lemon Squares, Crinkles, and Sylvanas.

Savory items, which come in 6s, include the Chicken Empanada, Beef Tomato Empanada, and Spicy Tuna Empanada.

These products are available for delivery via Honeybon's website, and at its stores at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City and Festival Mall in Alabang.

JACOB'S CREEK LAUNCHES NEW WINE

Australian brand Jacob's Creek recently launched a fruity wine called Cherry Red, which is targeted at those who generally find red wine too bitter.

In terms of taste, it lends a touch of juicy plum fruit with a round and sweet finish, and is best enjoyed chilled.

Jacob’s Creek Cherry Red is available at supermarkets and e-commerce sites and platforms starting at P500. More details are available on the brand's Facebook page.

MAX'S ALL-YOU-CAN WEEKEND

Max's has brought back its All-You-Can weekend, with the next one happening from September 23 to 25.

Each plate comes with two pieces of Max's Fried Chicken, Sizzling Tofu, Chicken Sisig, Chicken Lumpiang Shanghai, and Plain Rice.

The All-You-Can-Eat plate can be refilled after the first serving is consumed. The offer is valid for dine-in transactions only in all Max's branches nationwide.

PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN AJINOMOTO, MEGA PRIME

Ajinomoto Philippines Corp. has partnered with Mega Prime to create recipes that encourage healthy eating. Among these are Button Mushrooms Omelet and Veggie Fried Rice, which are available at the Cookmunity by Ajinomoto website.

Those who buy at Ajinomoto's LazMall and Shopee Mall pages can get one free can of Mega Prime Green Peas (155g) for every purchase of two polybags of Aji-Ginisa (8g) until October 30.

Customers can also check grocery stores to avail a free pack of Aji-Ginisa (8g) for every purchase of Mega Prime Canned Mushroom (425g).

SHAKE SHACK OPENS BRANCH AT MOA

Shake Shack recently opened its fifth Philippine branch at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City. It is currently the biggest Shake Shack restaurant in the country with over 250 square meters in dining space.

Until October 2, customers can get a chance to win prizes through Shake Shack's social media promo, with more details on the brand's Instagram page.

STARBUCKS LAUNCHES AUTUMN TREATS, MERCHANDISE

Starbucks has launched the Iced Shaken Espresso (ISE) as part of its autumn lineup for the year. ISEs are hand-shaken with plant-based milk and have more espresso than the traditional latte.

New autumn beverages include the Brown Sugar Soymilk ISE and Brown Sugar Cocoa Oatmilk Frappuccino, with returning favorites such as the Pumpkin Spice Latte, and Pumpkin Spice Cream Cold Brew.

Starbucks's autumn food items, on the other hand, include Tuna Melt, Apple Pumpkin Naked Cake, Mango Coconut Mousse Cake, Midnight Extreme Cake, Green Monster Doughnut, and Ham and Cheese Crepe.

The coffee chain has also rolled out its anniversary merchandise collection, which features an aquatic sheen and jewel-themed patterns.

TATATITO NOW OFFERS BREADS, PASTRIES

Tatatito Filipino Home Kitchen in Makati is now offering baked goods inspired by local breads and Western pastries. Among these are pan de sal in classic, raisin, and malunggay variants; and donuts in sugar-raised, ube, and pandan-glazed flavors.

Tatatito also has croissants inspired by street-side bakery staples. These include the Pan de Pula Croissant, Pan de Coco Croissant, and Spanish Croissant.

Open daily, Tatatito is known for serving dishes like Bamboo Rice Chicken Tinola, Sarsaparilla BBQ Liempo, and Pares-style US Short Ribs, among others. For online orders, call (0917) 711-3005 or order through GrabFood and FoodPanda (available in select locations).

VOCATIONAL SCHOOL GETS KITCHEN EQUIPMENT FROM CONTI'S

Restaurant chain Conti's recently donated kitchen equipment to a vocational culinary arts school for underprivileged young women.

Punlaan School, a 42-year-old learning institution, has received a whole range of baking kitchen equipment, including ventilation and electricals.

The donation is part of Conti's donation for the school's new 7-storey building in San Juan. When it opens in January next year, the new Punlaan school baking kitchen will be able to accommodate as many as 250 students at a time from the current 100-person capacity.

Conti’s has been a Punlaan benefactor for more than 20 years. To date, it has absorbed close to 100 of the school's graduates as employees.