Pia Wurtzbach registers to vote in Abu Dhabi for 2022 polls

MANILA – Pia Wurtzbach has registered to vote in Abu Dhabi for the upcoming national elections in 2022.

Through an Instagram update last Friday, the former Miss Universe said she decided to do so because she might be in Abu Dhabi for work when the election period comes.

“The last time I was in Abu Dhabi, I realized that I might not be home in the Philippines come elections time. And I don’t want to miss this coming elections,” she said.

“Since I’ll be flying between Abu Dhabi and Manila more frequently next year, which might be the case on May 9, 2022, I immediately went to the Philippine Embassy last time I was there to register and make sure that I’ll be able to cast my vote even when I’m not in the Philippines,” she added.

Wurtzbach said whether she will be working or traveling, it is her promise to herself and her commitment to her country that she will cast her vote on May 9 next year.

To end her post, Wurtzbach encouraged all her followers who have not yet registered to do their part as a citizen of the Philippines.

“YOUR VOTE MATTERS. Let’s all do our part. Kung mahal mo ang Pilipinas, gawin natin ang ating karapatan na bumoto para sa ating bayan,” she said.