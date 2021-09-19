MANILA – The coronation night of Miss World Philippines 2021 has been postponed anew.

In an announcement across its social media platforms, the Miss World Organization said its previously scheduled finale on September 19 will not push through.

“The MWP Organization has yet to confirm the final coronation night date and venue, pending government and IATF mandate regarding the current COVID-19 scenario,” MWP said.

Early this month, pageant organizer and producer Arnold Vegafria told ABS-CBN News that the pageant's coronation night is set on September 19 at the SMX Olongapo City Convention Center.

“Even as we help in promoting the Olongapo’s tourism, we shall also strictly comply with all their health protocols," said Vegafria, also citing a limited audience attendance in the finals night.

Last August 2, pageant organizers announced the indefinite postponement of its coronation night, amid the implementation of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila from August 6 to 20.

The pageant was earlier set on August 8 at Okada Manila, after being moved from July 11 and 25.

"We believe that the health and safety of our candidates, as well as everyone else involved in the pageant, take precedence over everything else during these crucial times," the MWP statement at the time said.



Forty-five candidates are vying for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in international pageants such as Miss World, Reina Hispanoamericana, Miss Eco Philippines, Miss Eco Teen Philippines, Miss Philippines Tourism, and Miss Environment International Philippines.

Dindi Pajares previously won the right to represent the Philippines at the Miss Supranational pageant in Poland last month on the strength of votes cast by her fellow MWP candidates. She placed in the top 10 of Miss Supranational.