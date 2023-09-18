Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo. Facebook/@Miss.International.bp

MANILA -- Nicole Borromeo looks stunning in her official photo as a candidate of Miss International 2023.

Organizers have started posting headshots of this year's delegates, including the 22-year-old model and host from the Philippines.

Along with the portrait is Borromeo's story about passion and commitment shared by the beauty queen herself.

She spoke of becoming Carcar City's lead dancer for the Sinulog festival -- and eventually being crowned the festival's queen for 2019 -- using dedication to make up for her lack of experience.

"Dancing along the festival's vibrant streets for an arduous 8-hour procession, surrounded by elaborate floats and donning an 11-kilogram ensemble, tested my endurance to the fullest," she said.

"This triumph epitomized devotion, showcasing the profound connection between people, culture, and faith -- a connection I carry with me to the Miss International pageant, infused with the same passion, commitment, and purpose," she added.

Miss International 2023 will be held on October 26 at Yoyogi Gymnasium No. 2 in Tokyo, Japan.

The upcoming pageant will no longer have a swimsuit parade segment, as announced by organizers last July. This part of the competition will instead be held during the closed-door preliminary evaluation.

Borromeo will aim for the Philippines' seventh Miss International crown. Her predecessor, Hannah Arnold, finished in the Top 15 last year.