Delivery eats: 3 options for your comfort food cravings

MANILA -- Everybody needs some delicious comfort food during the lockdown!

With over 1,000 restaurants in its roster, FoodPanda has your food cravings ready to be delivered at your home with the touch of a button. Here are some comfort food options:

1. Korean jJangmyeon from King Jjampong Restaurant

Korean treats from King Jjampong Restaurant. Joko Magalong-De Veyra

Want to feel like you’re in a K-drama? Order some jjangmyeon for delivery like how they do in Korea! Taste authentic jjangmyeon from King Jjampong Restaurant on FoodPanda. Sweet and savory, this distinctly black noodle dish comes to your house with the sauce and noodles separate, so you get nice chewy noodles when you eat. An order also comes with classic accompaniments like kimchi and danmuji (pickled radish).

Their specialty is jjampong. If you like the spicy soup — but if you have seniors in your household — they’ll love the Haemul Udong soup, a thick seafood soup with chewy noodles -- like a Korean "lomi" but with seafood. Perfect for cold weather!

2. Local and international rice bowls from Simot

Simot's rice bowls. Joko Magalong-De Veyra

With a name like Simot, there’s pressure in making sure your fare is delicious enough for people to make "simot" or consume to the last piece/drop/grain. Rice is the best comfort food there is to a Filipino, and in Simot, you can get them in junior and full sizes and in local and international flavors.

We’re a big fan of the Adobo Fried Rice which had that trademark soy-adobo flavor with adobo meat bits, garlic and even a nice touch of mayo.

International flavors include well-known fried rice flavors like Kimchi and Nasi Goreng. Surprisingly, the Nasi Goreng was spicier because it had bird’s eye chilies, but both were flavorful and would do well with an extra add-on of a fried egg.

A Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice appeased my sweet-sour loving heart, while the Tofu Omu rice won our household over by being a rice bowl combination of agedashi tofu and omurice, which tastes as good as it sounds.

Bringing back memories of that rice-in-a-box craze but a bit more grown up, Simot’s bowls are ideal for those days that you just don’t want to eat with a plate and just spoon rice straight into your mouth from a cup ‘til the last grain.

3. Pasta from Pasteria

Pasta choices from Pasteria. Joko Magalong-De Veyra

Italian pasta cravings are easily met with an order from Pasteria.

Pasta bowls come pre-sauced with options like Shrimp Alla Spicy Marinara that packed the heat with a generous portion of shrimp.

There’s also simple favorites like Spaghetti Bolognese, Aglio Olio, or Pesto topped with chicken. For those looking for a meat-free option but need the protein, Pasteria also has a Spaghetti with Meat-Free Meatballs dish.

Pasteria spaghetti bowls can be ordered for one (single order) or two (in a duo package), and in a combo with garlic bread. If you fear getting soggy pasta because of the travel time, our Pasteria order had pasta that stood up well to the travel time and even reheated well the next day.

Best for those on craving for non-fastfood pasta but want something quick and tasty and don’t want to be bothered to prep, cook, and clean.