WATCH: Maja Salvador gives tour of boyfriend's penthouse

MANILA -- Weeks after releasing a virtual tour of her family home, Maja Salvador gave her fans a glimpse of another place she frequently visits -- the penthouse of her boyfriend, Rambo Nuñez.

In her latest vlog, the actress showed the different parts of Nuñez's two-level home, which he shares with his mother.

Being a regular visitor, Salvador has a "key" to the penthouse -- her fingerprint can open the smart lock on the main door.

"Lagi rin naman akong andito so may ano na [fingerprint]," she said. "Akala mo talaga part na ng family!"

According to Nuñez, he and his mother had the penthouse renovated to make it look "minimalist" and modern.

Seen in the lavish space are pieces from top Filipino designers such as Vito Selma and Kenneth Cobonpue, as well as home finds by Salvador and Nuñez' mom.

As they entered the kitchen, Salvador joked that Nuñez will cook for her every day when they end up together.

A self-confessed non-cook, the businessman funnily replied: "Lagi? Wala akong sinabing lagi. Ipagluluto kita once."

A grand piano serves as the focal point in the first floor of the Nuñez residence, prompting Salvador to ask her boyfriend to share the story behind it.

"Si Mommy frustrated talagang magka-grand piano... Pero di pa rin siya marunong," he said in jest.

Salvador then took her viewers to the balcony, which she described as the "best part" of the penthouse.

"Bago kami magbalikan binisita namin ito kahit na nire-renovate pa. Patapos pa lang kasi 'yung renovation noon," she recalled. "And then kahit maalikabok-alikabok dito, nagpunta kami sa area na ito tapos parang both kaming nag-reminisce."

The actress ended the house tour by showing the entertainment area upstairs, and by giving a small peek of Nuñez' bedroom.

Asked who designed their home, Nuñez replied: "Kami lang, actually. I just worked with a designer and a contractor para 'yung ideas namin ma-execute nila."

Watch Salvador's tour of her boyfriend's penthouse below: