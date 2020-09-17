WATCH: CCP lights up with ‘message of hope’ amid pandemic

The main facade and lawn of the CCP lights up on Tuesday for the Sinag 2020 lights and sounds show. Orly Daquipil, CCP

MANILA — The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) lit up Tuesday night with a simple yet meaningful light show, recapping the role of arts throughout the past few decades and its value in trying times.

As seen in the video below, its main facade and lawn became a canvas, showing what the CCP “was, has become, and will be” through a visual narration of its milestone activities since its inception in 1969, according to a statement it released.

The 10-minute show was also a “response” to calls for a “better normal,” the CCP added, and an attempt to convey a “message of hope,” especially for the many artists struggling in this pandemic.

It was held just as the CCP concludes its golden jubilee, the festivities and activities for which were put on hold due to the COVID-19 crisis. The show was led by artistic director Chris Millado.

