'Grabe!' Celebs react as Pia Wurtzbach's swimsuit photo sets social media on fire

MANILA -- Longing to be near the water again, Pia Wurtzbach shared a throwback travel photo on Instagram page.

Little did she know that her swimsuit snap would set social media on fire, leaving even her fellow celebrities gushing and in awe.

The said photo showed Wurtzbach showing her hard-earned figure in a bright orange bikini, striking a pose as she looked away from the camera.

The former Miss Universe tagged her boyfriend, entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey, in the photo, which he presumably took during their recent trip to Greece.

"Kinda wish I was here right now," she wrote, adding the sun emoji and the hashtag #tbt.

In just one day, Wurtzbach's post gained over 300,000 "likes" on Instagram, with more than 1,600 comments as of writing.

Fellow beauty queens as well as actresses and well-known local personalities from different industries could not help but comment as they were blown away by the now-viral photo.

"Grabe siya oh!" commented Gazini Ganados, who was mentored by Wurtzbach during her Miss Universe campaign last year.

"Wow," added Katarina Rodriguez, who represented the Philippines in Miss World in 2018.

Actresses Chie Filomeno and Ruffa Gutierrez could only say "grabe" as they expressed their admiration for Wurtzbach.

Former beauty queen Charlene Gonzalez and designer Mark Bumgarner, meanwhile, left fire emojis as they acknowledged the "sizzling" shot.

BONDING WITH JEREMY

Wurtzbach recently traveled to Greece with Jauncey in celebration of the latter's 36th birthday.

The former Miss Universe has since been staying with her family in London.

Just recently, her mother posted a vlog of Wurtzbach and Jauncey in their home.

In the YouTube video, they are seen enjoying Filipino dishes such as chicken adobo, as well as some healthy eats.

Wurtzbach and Jauncey officially confirmed their relationship last June by appearing on the cover of Tatler Philippines.

Aside from their passion for travel, the two also have a shared advocacy as ambassadors of World Wide Fund for Nature.