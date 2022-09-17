New eats: Croissant Lady finally opens cafe

Donatella Chua at the kitchen of her new shop. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Donatella Chua, more popularly known as the Croissant Lady, brings her pastries out of her condo kitchen and into an actual sit-down café.

The Croissant Lady as a business was borne out of Chua's cravings for a certain pain de chocolat she had while on vacation in Ireland. She was so enamored with that particular bite that she wrapped one in tissue paper and carried it all the way back to Manila.

During the pandemic, she found a pastry chef who could make the dough that came very close to that used in the pain de chocolat. She then started making croissants and other French pastries with the dough, and started posting her creations on social media.

She was just producing enough for personal consumption, yet friends gently persuaded her to sell some to them. As persuasion devolved into friendly guilt trips, she eventually relented and ordered enough to be able to sell some of these. As demand grew, she finally transitioned into making this into a pandemic business, finishing the branding and other requirements in a single day.

Donatella Chua with a fresh batch of croissants. Jeeves de Veyra

While there are other places to get French pastries in Manila, Chua distinguishes herself by making off-kilter experiments that eventually make it into her offerings. For Chinese New Year, for instance, she had Chinese crossover croissants -- Croimplings and CroBaos -- using laminated dough as a wrapper for fillings normally found in siopao and siomai.

The new physical store is shared with the showroom of Chefworks, a culinary clothing supplier of which she and partner chef Philip Golding are the distributors. The space, not only serves as a café, but also as her new commissary with an array of smart ovens increasing her output for dine-in and delivery.

The menu of Croissant Lady. Jeeves de Veyra

It’s the croissaymada, her greatest hit so far, that makes Chua’s new store worth a visit. This was an inspired creation made when the couple’s favorite ensaymada place ran out of the panaderia favorite. She happened to have croissants in the freezer and all the other elements needed for an ensaymada.

While the croissaymada is already a nice bite when delivered, having this made fresh with hot melted butter slathered over a croissant fresh from Chua’s smart ovens generously coated with grated parmesan cheese just elevates the experience.

She also has Mini Spinach Puffs and Peppered Mushroom Puffs for those looking for savory pastries.

Pain Au Chocolaymada. Jeeves de Veyra

Even if the store just opened, Chua is still experimenting with new additions to the menu like the hot-off-the-oven Pain Au Chocolaymada which uses a pain au chocolat instead of a croissant.

The new store gives Chua the ability to serve classic combinations with the croissants, like Eggs Benedict, Ham and Cheese, and Salmon, Poached Egg and Avocado -- which she does at home but just can’t be satisfactorily served via delivery.

Chua only bakes until early afternoon because they have other plans for the space for the later parts of the day. They will be promoting up-and-coming F&B talents through private dinners and collaborations.

The space will also be used for workshops with subject matter experts in photography, food styling, writing, coffee, cocktails and other food related topics.

Pastries of Croissant Lady. Jeeves de Veyra

The Croissant Lady can be found at Unit 306, 3/F Pamana Building on 926 A. Arnaiz Avenue (formerly Pasay Road) and is open from Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

