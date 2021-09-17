SM, Shopee kick off Christmas countdown

Handout

MANILA -- SM Supermalls and e-commerce platform Shopee kicked off their respective Christmas countdown activities on Thursday, 100 days before the much-awaited holiday.

In a virtual event, SM Supermalls launched "100 Days of Caring," as the mall giant pledged to donate to over 10,000 beneficiaries.

These range from sneakers for Graces Home for the Elderly in Quezon City, raincoats and rain boots for delivery partners, care packages such as face masks to senior citizens, educational books for SOS Children's Villages, toys and essential goods for orphanages, grocery packs for Aeta families, fishing supplies for fishermen, shoes for tricycle and jeepney drivers, and sacks of rice to frontliners, among others.

A "Call to Share" talk was also held during the virtual launch, with mental health advocate Dr. Gia Sison sharing tips on how to cope during a stressful time caused by the pandemic.

Entertainment was provided by Rahda, Frenchie, and Bituin Escalante during the online event.

Meanwhile, Shopee brought back singer Jose Mari Chan as it marked the start of the holiday season in the Philippines.

Considered a Christmas icon in the country, Chan is set to star in themed games, activities, and giveaways in the e-commerce platform's countdown.

Customers can also enjoy discounts of up to 90% on Shopee Mall and gift bundles with gaming consoles and beauty items, among others.

Other deals are offered under Christmas in our Carts, after Chan's hit song "Christmas in our Hearts."