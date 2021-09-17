Palawan voted among Top 25 islands in the world

The Peninsula Manila in world's Top 100 hotels

Kayangan Lake in Coron, Palawan. Karen Flores, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- The tropical paradise of Palawan in the Philippines once again made the cut in Travel + Leisure magazine's World's Best Awards.

It ranked 19th in the list of Top 25 islands in the world, which is based on readers' ratings, with a score of 88.63.

The Greek islands of Milos and Folegandros ranked first and second, respectively, followed by St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Madeira in Portugal, and Andaman Islands in India.

In Asia, Palawan placed fifth after Andaman Islands, Koh Samui in Thailand, Bali in Indonesia, and Maldives.

Meanwhile, The Peninsula Manila was voted among the Top 100 hotels in the world.

The property in Makati City was tied at 25th place with Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul with a score of 98.40.

At No. 1 is Mahali Mzuri in Kenya, followed by Nayara Tented Camp in Costa Rica, The Opposite House in China, Capella Bangkok in Thailand, and Capella Ubud in Indonesia.

The Peninsula Manila ranked fifth in the Top 15 Asia city hotels list, after The Opposite House, Capella Bangkok, the Temple House in China, and The Oberoi in India.

"Everyone in the hotel is so delighted that we have received this prestigious accolade, especially when we are celebrating our 45th anniversary this September amidst these challenging times for our industry," Masahisa Oba, general manager of The Peninsula Manila, said in a statement.

Related video: