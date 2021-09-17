MANILA -- After getting the biggest break in her acting career, Kylie Verzosa is also making strides as a vlogger.

The former beauty queen who stars in the erotic thriller "The Housemaid" revealed Thursday that she has received a Silver Play Button from YouTube.

The award is given to YouTube accounts with 100,000 subscribers on the video-sharing platform.

"Guys, guess what came in the mail last week? My Silver Play Button! All thanks to you, guys!" she said in an Instagram post, adding that she will release an unboxing vlog soon.

With her latest achievement, Verzosa joins the likes of Loisa Andalio, Julia Barretto, Angeline Quinto, Judy Ann Santos, and Karla Estrada, among others, as recipients of YouTube's Silver Play Button.

YouTube has also given the Gold Play Button (1 million subscribers) and Diamond Play Button (10 million subscribers) to celebrities like Andi Eigenmann and Alex Gonzaga, respectively.

Verzosa rose to fame in 2016 after winning the Philippines' sixth Miss International crown.

She released her first vlog in January and has since been giving her viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her photo shoots, as well as a glimpse into her personal life.

