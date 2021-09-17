Photo from Kisses Delavin's Instagram account

Miss Universe Philippines candidate Kisses Delavin believes she is ready to take on the responsibility if she wins the title this September.

In the third part of her sit-down interview with King of Talk Boy Abunda, Delavin recalled her journey in the national competition where she underwent a series of challenges and elimination rounds before making the final 30 cut.

Among the challenges she did was the interview portion wherein each hopeful was asked three questions. They were also given a few seconds only to introduce themselves virtually.

“In the training kasi they want you to think about your life story, what you want to share, which version of you. And what really stood out to me is that I'm a miracle baby,” she said.

The former PBB housemate was also asked about what people can see in her eyes following the cliche: “Eyes are the windows to the soul.”

“I answered that by saying, I'm ready. I want the people to know that this Miss Universe job is something that I am ready for,” the Masbate beauty revealed.

Delavin also said she deserves to be the successor of reigning queen Rabiya Mateo as her experiences in life prepared her for it.

“I think I deserve the crown because I have been preparing for this my whole life. The world has prepared me for this,” she quipped.

“The experiences that have been given to me, the love. Because I am able to give so much love because I have received that love from my mom and dad.”

Delavin will be competing in the Miss Universe Philippines coronation night on September 25.

The winner will represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant set to be held in Israel in December.

