MANILA -- As she counts down the days until she gives birth, Katarina Rodriguez took to social media to share her thoughts about her journey to becoming a mother.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the former Miss World Philippines revealed that she is in the final month of her pregnancy.

"I have been through so many changes, physically, emotionally, and spiritually. My mantra throughout the last 9 months was to let go and let flow," she said.

Rodriguez went on to describe her pregnancy as "a mental game," which she found "interesting."

"My intuition has never been as strong as it has been this past year and in times of confusion, or moments where I feel like I'm losing myself, I turn inward, I listen to my intuition, and suddenly my mind relaxes," she said.

"This little mental game has been interesting to me while pregnant. I feel as if I meet a new part of myself every day, but at the same time I feel like I have never known myself more than I do now," she added.

Rodriguez publicly announced her pregnancy last August, admitting that she and her boyfriend, businessman Niño Barbers, have been keeping it secret for the past months.

The two have been living in Siargao together for almost two years.

Rodriguez represent the Philippines in Miss World 2018 and Miss Intercontinental 2017.

The former "Asia's Next Top Model" finalist has also dabbled in showbiz, appearing in shows such as "Make It With You" with Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil.

