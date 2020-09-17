Home  >  Life

Tokyo Disneyland to open new area of 'Beauty and the Beast' on Sept. 28

Kyodo News

Posted at Sep 17 2020 07:48 PM

Courtesy of Tokyo Disney Resort Official Facebook Page

TOKYO - Tokyo Disneyland's new area with attractions featuring the "Beauty and the Beast" movie will welcome the public starting September 28, operator Oriental Land Co. said Thursday.

The highly anticipated official opening was delayed by around 5 months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The operator said it will enforce infection prevention measures including limiting the number of visitors for the foreseeable future.

The new area occupying some 4.7 hectares of the Disneyland park, located in Urayasu, near Tokyo, features a 30-meter-high castle among other attractions. Its construction began in 2017.

Read More:  Japan theme park   Japan theme park COVID-19   Tokyo Disneyland Beauty and the Beast opening   Tokyo Disneyland COVID-19   Tokyo Disneyland Japan  

BRAND NEWS