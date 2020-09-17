KC Concepcion's half-sister Cloie is engaged

MANILA -- The half-sister of celebrity KC Concepcion is set to tie the knot.

Beauty queen Cloie Skarne made the announcement in a series of Instagram posts on Thursday as she shared her engagement photos with her long-time boyfriend, Fredrik Hill.

"We are engaged!" she said in the posts, which gave her over 65,000 Instagram followers a glimpse of her sparkly new rock.

In another, she said: "I said yes!"

A week before sharing the big news, Skarne marked her fifth anniversary with Hill, a structural engineer in Sweden.

"Time flies, I can't believe we have been together for 5 years!" she said in an Instagram post addressed to her boyfriend.

Skarne and Concepcion are both daughters of actor Gabby Concepcion. The former's mother is model Jenny Syquia, while the latter's mom is "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta.

Their other well-known half sister is Garie Concepcion, the singer daughter of businesswoman Grace Ibuna.

BEAUTY QUEEN JOURNEY

Blessed with good looks, Skarne joined a beauty pageant for the first time in 2016.

She won the national pageant that allowed her to represent Sweden in Miss Earth, which was held in Manila.

Trained by the same people who helped Pia Wurtzbach win Miss Universe in 2015, Skarne finished in the Miss Earth Top 8.

"To me, being a beauty queen has been a dream. Ever since I was young, growing up in Sweden, I know it's very important to take care of our environment. And I believe that no matter who you are or where you come from, it's our duty as people of the earth to take care of our earth for our future generations. And that's what it means for me to be a beauty queen right now," she said during the pageant's question and answer round.

Two years later, Skarne once again tried her hand at pageantry as she competed in Miss Universe Sweden in 2018.

She placed first runner-up to Emma Strandberg, who previously joined Miss World.

Pageant fans have been pointing out Skarne's resemblance to French beauty queen Iris Mittenaere, who was crowned Miss Universe in Manila in 2016.