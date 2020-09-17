ABS-CBN Books sticker pack on Viber features Alex Gonzaga, Lloyd Cadena

MANILA -- ABS-CBN Books hopes to encourage people to share their love for reading through its new sticker pack on the messaging app Viber.

In a statement, ABS-CBN Books said it has released a set of stickers featuring fun and inspiring quotes from Kapamilya authors like Vice Ganda, Alex Gonzaga, and Enchong Dee.

Among these are "Vaklang Twoooo!" from Vice Ganda's semi-autobiography "Tutoy," "Bet Ko Ýan Teh!" from K Brosas' witty anecdotes in "K-Sabihan," and "Every Gising is a Blessing" from Ogie Diaz's flash nonfiction "Pak! Humor."

There are also images from Gonzaga's "Dear Alex, Paano?" as well as Dee's "Basta Trip Mo," Jelai Andres' "Never Be Number Two," and the late Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago's "Stupid is Forever."

The pack also includes a sticker featuring the late YouTube sensation Lloyd Cadena's famous "Gusto Mo 'Yon" catchphrase from his candid self-help book about heartbreaks and moving on titled "Ex-rated."

Carmela and Juanito from Binibining Mia's hit fiction series "I Love You Since 1892" also make appearances in the bundle, as well as relatable and clever reading-related quotes.

ABS-CBN Books' new sticker pack, called "One For the Books," is available for free on Viber.

Check them out below: