Pia Wurtzbach shares process of writing her first book

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is all smiles during the launch of her first book, "Queen of the Universe." Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News



MANILA -- "I see it as a little tree."

This is how Pia Wurtzbach described the process of writing her first novel, "Queen of the Universe," which she launched at the Manila International Book Fair in Pasay City on Thursday.

According to the former Miss Universe, she first wrote the main concept for her book on the plane. "Kasi wala kang ginagawa sa eroplano, nakaupo ka lang eh. So you have a few drinks and you get creative," she said in jest.

"So I wrote it down in my notebook, 'yung concept pa lang ng story, and then more in-depth on what happens to her and the characters around her, and how it all connects to each other," Wurtzbach continued.

"Parang I see it as a little tree -- so I have the truck and then I just need to figure out 'yung mga sanga niya, 'yung mga branches, that they all make sense."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Wurtzbach also spoke of having a "sounding board" while coming up with ideas for a book, acknowledging that she is more used to telling stories and short-form writing.

"Kapag may spark, ay bongga sulat natin 'yan. [O kaya kapag] parang 'di nag-work, burahin natin 'yung character na 'to," she said. "So there were a few edits here and there, characters taken out, characters being put in."

"Queen of the Universe" is published by Tuttle, with ABS-CBN Books as Wurtzbach's literary agent.