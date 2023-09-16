Inspired by Kim Soo Hyun's books, 3 friends leave their jobs

Three friends took a leap of faith and made the bold decision to quit their jobs after reading Kim Soo-hyun's books.

Kim, a renowned South Korean author and illustrator, has penned impactful books such as "I Decided to Live as Me" and "Being Comfortable Without Effort."

It all began when these three friends coincidentally attended a book signing event for Kim Soo Hyun at the Manila International Book Fair on Saturday. Without prior discussion or planning, they found themselves captivated by the book's contents, leading to life-altering decisions.

Malu Basco, 48 years old, made the decision to resign in July and is currently taking a much-needed break and vacation. Previously a business development manager for a prominent company, Basco expressed her weariness, stating, "I decided to leave because I felt that I'm really tired of what I'm doing kasi it's routine eh. You get up everyday, you do the same thing everyday. Nakakapagod talaga."

While she cherishes her friendships within the office, she realized the need to step back. However, she also acknowledged the challenges that come with such a decision, considering responsibilities, bills, and dependent families.

“It's like skydiving kasi you don't know where you'll land but I'm telling my colleagues and friends that how I land is what's important," she said.

"The reason why I decided to get this book is because I feel like youth doesn't end but I found out that it's finite pala. Having this book made me more confident regardless of the age. It's not yet late to be as who you want to be," Basco shared, reflecting on the impact of Kim's work.

Grace Reyes, 44 years old, spent a decade working in the BPO industry before leaving last year to pursue her passion for blog writing. She had long grappled with what to do with her life, and Kim's book provided the much-needed answer.

"I was reading this book a year ago, gumawa na ako ng (book) review about this and nabasa ko ulit yung review ko sabi ko JC i-follow ko yung passion ko. Sinabi ko na this is the time na magresign ako," Reyes revealed. She decided that it was time to embark on a journey of self-discovery and pursuing her dreams.

"I'm like a fish na binalik mo sa dagat na I can swim freely. Yung pag-jump mo akala ko yun na yung end, hindi pa pala. Yun pala yung restart mo eh," she said.

Abby Faye Cruz, aged 36, also quit her job last year after spending nine years in the BPO industry. She made a career shift to accounting, primarily influenced by Kim's book.

"It validates the feeling na pwede ka magcomplain, na pwede kang mag-feel tired and it's all valid na yung feelings mo pwede mo siya i-express and being you is ultimate goal mo dapat," Cruz stated. Reading the book made her realize the need for a pause and assess the routine she was engaged in, which no longer brought her happiness.

"May affirmations kang makukuha kasi para mo siyang long lost friend na alam kung ano yung gusto mong marinig and eventually it will inspire you to do kung ano talaga yung gusto mo," described Cruz, highlighting the book's impact on her journey of refreshing and restarting her accounting career.