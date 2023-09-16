Bernadette Sembrano launches 'When Bad News Is Good News'

ABS-CBN News anchor Bernadette Sembrano signs a copy of her book, "When Bad News Is Good News," during its launch in Pasay City. Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- ABS-CBN News anchor Bernadette Sembrano on Saturday launched her new book, "When Bad News Is Good News," at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The book launch drew a considerable crowd and featured a book-signing session as well as a photo opportunity with Sembrano.

"When Bad News Is Good News" is a collection of stories that sheds light on the experiences of ordinary people, as encountered by Sembrano during her time as a news reporter. It delves deep into these anecdotes, ultimately revealing how individuals find hope and strength amidst adversity.

The book is available for purchase at P450, and can be found at various bookstores nationwide as well as online through feastbooks.ph, Shopee and Lazada.

Proceeds of the book sales will be donated to a charitable organization.

