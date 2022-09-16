Handout

MANILA -- Wattpad is set to release a series of Spotify podcasts featuring popular authors from the Philippines and Indonesia.

A total of 20 titles will premiere in the Philippines on September 17 and in Indonesia on September 30. Each podcast will have 24 episodes that will be streamed weekly.

One of these podcasts is "Love and Wander with Tina" featuring Ma. Cristina Lata, the Filipina author behind the popular web novel "The Four Bad Boys and Me." Here, she will discuss love and relationships, sharing letters from fans on the topic.

Other Wattpad authors from the Philippines that will have their own shows on Spotify include Ariesa Jane Domingo ("For Hire: A Damn Good Kisser"), Ventre Canard ("Caught in His Arms"), and April Avery ("Titan Academy of Special Abilities"), among others.

"Southeast Asia is home to many of the most successful and influential authors on Wattpad," Kelly O’Mara, director of account management at Wattpad, said in a statement.

"As Wattpad's first major podcast deal in Asia, our partnership with Spotify will fuel our fans' love for the literary world through audio. Wattpad's authors have built enormous global fandoms for their work, writing stories that will continue to inspire a generation of readers."

Carl Zuzarte, Spotify head of studios for Southeast Asia, for his part said: "Indonesia and the Philippines are brimming with creativity and brilliant storytellers. This is why we’re thrilled to work with Wattpad to bring their authors to Spotify where they'll have a chance to take listeners deeper into their craft, inspiration, and lives."

"By adding podcasts to their Wattpad web novels, it will allow the authors to engage with their fans in a unique way and reach new fans and listeners," he added.

As part of the partnership, Wattpad and Spotify will host two live panel discussions with creators at the Manila International Book Fair on September 17, and at the Indonesia International Book Fair on November 12.

