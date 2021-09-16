This PH rum is inspired by Magellan's travels

The Don Papa Rum Port Casks. Handout

MANILA -- Homegrown brand Don Papa Rum has released a new product inspired by the travels of Ferdinand Magellan, commemorating the 500th anniversary of the first circumnavigation of the world.

Port Casks is a limited edition rum that is initially aged for two years in ex bourbon casks in Negros. It is then transferred into ruby-hued Port casks for an additional five years.

The resulting liquid is described by Don Papa Rum co-founder and managing director Andrew Garcia as "dark, spicy, yet fruity."

"We took a lot of inspiration from Port wine, which is basically a dessert wine that is made from very specific Portuguese grapes," he said in a recent virtual media briefing.

"We thought that 2021 would be the perfect time to release this because this year is the 500th anniversary of the world's first circumnavigation, which coincidentally landed right here on our shores," he added.

The packaging for the Port Casks features a surrealist design, taking inspiration from Spanish painter Salvador Dali and reflecting aspects of Magellan's voyage.

For its product launch, Don Papa Rum partnered with chef Victor Magsaysay for a dinner menu delivered to the attendees' homes, showcasing local ingredients while staying consistent to the circumnavigation theme.

The meal included items like salted boat tarts (after Trinidad, Magellan's flagship fleet in his expedition for spices), a porchetta dish after Antonio Pigafetta (a scholar who accompanied Magellan in his expedition), and smoked lapu-lapu (after Lapu-Lapu, the Filipino hero who defeated Magellan and his forces upon their arrival in Mactan).

Chef Victor Magsaysay's dinner menu for Don Papa Rum Port Casks. Handout

"When Magellan was doing this journey, a lot of people who were with him on the ship were probably doing this for the first time," said Don Papa Rum communications director Monica Llamas Garcia.

"We kind of used that inspiration to put together this whole idea of surrealism and tie it to a dining experience," she added.

The Port Casks is available in the Philippines through Ralph's Wines and Spirits and Boozy.ph.

It will soon be released in other countries including Germany, which is Don Papa Rum's largest market.