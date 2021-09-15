These takeout meal kits help restaurants, communities

MANILA -- A new online platform has been created to support local restaurants that have been affected by the pandemic, as well as vulnerable communities.

Hain, named after the Tagalog word for setting food on the table, is an initiative by events organizer UNKNWN.

For its first run, 13 restaurants are offering takeout meal kits exclusively for Hain until September 19. Each kit, which is good for one to two persons, is priced at P1,500.

Participating establishments include Angel's Kitchen, The Bowery NYC Comfort Food, Lampara, OTO, Borough, Nic's Park Terraces, Hai Shin Lou, Futur:st, Square One Hospitality, Cheech and Chang Hong Kong Roasts, Tetsuo, Mijo Comfort Food, and The Bistro by Element Boutique Hotel.

Fifteen percent of the sales will go to Rise Against Hunger PH, an organization that aims to empower and nourish communities and respond to emergencies.

"The idea behind Hain stemmed from our desire to help the local food and beverage businesses that have been affected by these extraordinary times," said Hain co-organizer and restaurateur Samantha Nicole.

"We also want to show that these struggling but surviving restaurants are endlessly creating and adapting, and that ensuring our industry's place in the future would require a collective effort," she added.

Co-organizer Ash Rye added: "One of our main goals for Hain is to boost the morale of our community during these trying times. It's really nice seeing everyone joining forces, from restaurateurs and chefs to diners and even our creative friends, to make this initiative possible."

"This is also our way of supporting our charity partners in their activities that put food on the tables of their beneficiaries."

Each Hain kit will also come with a free Singleton of Dufftown 12-year-old Pocket Single Malt Scotch, together with custom cocktail recipes concocted by each partner restaurant.

Customers can also get access to Hain video-on-demand, which features stories about the initiative and the participating restaurants, as well as a video segment by Singleton on how to prepare cocktails at home.

Meanwhile, Hain has also partnered with indoor farm Future Fresh for its first weekend to provide its restaurant lineup with hydroponically grown and pesticide-free greens.

The platform is also working with IFEX Philippines and Sustainability Solutions Expo for sustainable food packaging throughout the weekend.

