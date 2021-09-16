Lovi Poe looks radiant as she signs ABS-CBN deal

MANILA -- New Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe made sure she would be stepping into her new home in style as she donned a flowy yellow dress during her contract signing at ABS-CBN Thursday.

Describing her transfer as a “new sunrise,” Poe radiated happiness wearing a Martin Bautista’s bright sexy outfit, paired with yellow heels from MX Studio.

The veteran actress was all glammed up on her special day as a Kapamilya, thanks to stylist Adrianne Concepcion with Robbie Pinera and Raymond Santiago teaming up for her hair and makeup.

Aside from being an award-winning actress, Poe is also considered one of the best dressed celebrities in the Philippines.

With her transfer to ABS-CBN signaling a new beginning in her career, Poe was asked if she would change her fashion sense now that she is a Kapamilya.

“I think it would eventually happen kasi may mga certain things naman na even if you don't plan, like to change your look, it just comes. Because meron kang something na character na pino-portray so somehow nauuwi mo siya,” she explained

Poe said there might be a little twists in her fashion, noting that she has been “flexible.”

“I feel like fashion has something to do with expressing yourself. It's more of a mood for me as I mentioned back in 2018,” she added.

The actress also said her work ethic will remain the same despite switching networks, which means working hard and being professional.

“You want to head home coming from set fulfilled, happy ka sa ginawa mo. Gusto ko makauwi na masaya ako sa ginawa kong trabaho,” Poe quipped.

Poe was welcomed by ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, COO of broadcast Cory Vidanes, group CFO Rick Tan, and Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal.

Following the contract signing, Poe will jump right into her first project as a Kapamilya opposite Piolo Pascual, who has also returned to his home network on Thursday.

The two have been tapped to star in the Filipino adaptation of the hit Korean drama "Flower of Evil."

She is also set to star in her first Hollywood movie, the biopic “The Chelsea Cowboy,” alongside British stars Alex Pettyfer and Poppy Delevingne. In the film, she gets to play English singer and icon Dana Gillespie.

Poe is the daughter of late action superstar Fernando Poe Jr.