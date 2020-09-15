WATCH: Lea Salonga performs new song 'Dream Again' to help struggling restaurants

MANILA — Tony award-winning actress Lea Salonga is not letting the pandemic shut her down, unleashing a new song "Dream Again" as part of the celebration of Manila Restaurant Week.

Salonga, who sang from her home, said the pandemic is shining a light on things “that we once took for granted that now all of a sudden seem much more important.”

"Dream Again", which is the theme of the Manila Restaurant Week, aims to remind people of the things to look forward to after the lockdown is over.

You can check out her performance below, right around the the 16:58 mark:

The “Manila Restaurant Week” initiative is designed to entice consumers back to restaurants in the capital with discounts and special menus. More than 80 establishments have signed up for the scheme, which will run from September 20 to 27.

“The least we can do is to help them survive the remainder of the year and hopefully there is a rainbow after the rain,” Mayor Isko Moreno said, of the industry hard hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

The initiative launch was held at The Manila Hotel. Participants of the Manila Restaurant Week include the likes of traditional Filipino restaurant Ilustrado and local favorites like Scorched near the University of Santo Tomas.