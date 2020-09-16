Sharea app shows how it pays to stay informed with updates in your area

As we live through COVID-19 that requires us to isolate ourselves and keep our distance from others, the best way to cope is to stay informed and connected to the people around us. Through information-sharing and connections, we may be able to stand strong amid the pandemic — backed with the genuine help of one another, or, as what we Filipinos are best known for: the bayanihan spirit.

These are exactly what new hyperlocal information-sharing app Sharea enables its users to do with its unique features that include a bulletin board, community wall, and messaging.

Imagine this scenario: you have to work on an important project at home without having any idea of a scheduled power interruption in your area. How frustrating can that be? The Sharea mobile app’s bulletin board service — which aims to cover areas beyond Quezon City and Marikina City soon — provides verified information on your barangay that can help address your concerns not only in line with power interruptions, but also other significant information such as minor crimes, flooded streets, water interruptions, and more. Classified into six categories namely ‘alisto,’ health, transport, ‘ganaps,’ jobs, and deals, the updates provided in this feature are the ones that don’t usually make it to newscasts, which makes the app a must-have on your phone.

With the Department of Transportation (DOTr)’s easing restrictions in public transportation, keeping your distance is paramount in protecting yourself and others from coronavirus. How can the Sharea app help you with this? Its location mobility and visibility function available to all users allows you to check the current situation in various locations — from crowded places to traffic jams and beyond. Apart from accessing real-time updates from other people, you can also build connections with them as you make it a point to follow community guidelines.

To add, Sharea’s messaging feature is here to make your life easier in these trying times. Through this function, not only can you do ‘pasabuys’ for safety and convenience, you can also continue to keep your ties strong with your loved ones while in quarantine.

Such information are what we need now more and ever, and it’s all available on the Sharea app. Download it now here.