LOOK: Disney launches princess-inspired wedding gowns

Want to look like a Disney princess on your wedding day? Here's your chance to make that dream come true.

Disney has partnered with the bridal boutique Allure Bridals to launch a collection inspired by its popular princesses such as Ariel of "The Little Mermaid," Aurora of "Sleeping Beauty," Belle of "Beauty and the Beast," Jasmine of "Aladdin," and Tiana of "The Princess and the Frog."

The gowns come in US sizes zero to 30, and are available on the websites of Disney Weddings and Allure Bridal.

Here's a look at some of them: