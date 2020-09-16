Lloyd Cadena's best friend recalls last time he talked to beloved vlogger

Lloyd Cadena’s best friend, Madam Ely, shares one of the few photos he had with the beloved vlogger, who died of a heart attack aged 26. Instagram: @themadamely

MANILA — Lloyd Cadena’s best friend tearfully recalled the last time he talked to the popular vlogger, who died of a heart attack at age 26.

This past week, Madam Ely, a vlogger on YouTube himself, shared his video eulogy for Cadena where he remembered their final conversation and recalled the “unbearable” pain he felt when he received the call informing him of the death of her “mare.”

“I don’t intend to tell people how you died because it does not matter. I intend to tell them how you lived because that is what’s most important,” he said.

In the video, which has more than a million views, Madam Ely enumerated the lessons he learned from his seven years of friendship with Cadena, how he changed for the better because of them, and how he intends to honor his legacy and take care of his family.

He focused on the things Cadena taught him about humility, gratitude, purpose, forgiveness, and love.

He said of the last of the five: “Iba siya magmahal. …at walang limits iyon. ‘Pag mahal ka ni Lloyd, mahal ka talaga niya. And I felt it every day.”

Madam Ely finished his touching tribute by saying how blessed he was to have been Cadena’s friend. You can check it out in full below:

It was back in September 4 when Cadena’s family revealed the vlogger’s death, writing that he will be missed "for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone.”