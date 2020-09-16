Hobby shop Comic Quest announces closure after 35 years

MANILA -- A popular hobby shop in the Philippines is saying goodbye after 35 years of selling comics and a wide variety of merchandise in multiple branches.

Comic Quest announced its closure in a Facebook post on Wednesday, saying it will hold a "farewell sale" from September 16 until October at its branch at SM Megamall.

It cited "the combined pressure of the pandemic, as well as the disruption of the global distribution of comic books," as the main reasons behind the decision.

"It has been a long and amazing road, from our earliest days in our first branch at BF Homes in Alabang, to Greenhills to Makati to multiple branches as far away as SM Cebu. But now the time has come to say goodbye, and let all of you know how much we appreciate being given the chance to be part of the comic book industry," it said.

"We want to thank each and every one of you for being one of our valuable loyal customers and a very important member of the Comic Quest family. We wouldn't have reached 35 wonderful years in business without loyal customers like you. Our sincerest and most heartfelt thanks for being with us through all these years," it added.

Read Comic Quest's full statement below: