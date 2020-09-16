Dani Barretto gives glimpse of new home

MANILA -- Dani Barretto has been giving her social media followers a glimpse of her new home with her husband, Xavi Panlilio, and their daughter Millie.

Early this week, the vlogger shared photos of their new space with some of their first visitors -- their respective families, as well as their friends -- on Instagram.

Barretto also released a vlog on their newly constructed home, which showed her and Panlilio looking at the delivered appliances and furniture.

They also did some last-minute shopping before moving in, as seen below:

Barretto earlier revealed that their new property is a wedding gift from Panlilio's parents.