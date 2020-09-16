Cristalle Belo marks fourth wedding anniversary with husband

MANILA – Cristalle Belo and her husband Justin Pitt took to social media to mark their fourth wedding anniversary.

Sharing her favorite wedding photo, Belo told Pitt that life with him in the last four years has been nothing but pure bliss.

“I’ve seen how you have gone far and beyond to bring our little unit to a safe place. Thank you for being there to protect us. Thank you for being my knight and my real life James Bond,” she said.

Belo said she is happy she gets “to squish you and get giant hugs from you every day” because they make her feel cozy and safe.

Meanwhile, Pitt simply greeted Belo a happy anniversary while also posting a picture from their wedding day.

The two tied the knot in Italy in 2016.

They now have two children, Hunter and Sienna.