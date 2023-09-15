Pia Wurtzbach set for book tour in PH, abroad

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach poses for a photo with her book, "Queen of the Universe." Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach is set to embark on a tour to promote her first book.

The former Miss Universe made the announcement during the launch of her novel, titled "Queen of the Universe," at the Manila International Book Fair in Pasay City on Thursday.

While they have yet to have final dates for the meet-and-greet and book signing events, Wurtzbach said they are eyeing to go to different parts of the Philippines, as well as abroad.

"We will be going around Metro Manila to do a few more of these meet-and-greet events, and we'll also go to Cebu," she said. "Sana madagdagan pa 'yung mga probinsya na mapupuntahan namin."

"And of course, 'yung mga kababayan natin sa ibang bansa, uunahin namin 'yung Singapore," she added. "Pinaplano na namin [i-meet] ang mga kababayan natin sa Dubai, and hopefully next year makapag-US at Europe tour din kami. So sobrang exciting."

"Queen of the Universe" is published by Tuttle, with ABS-CBN Books as Wurtzbach's literary agent.

The beauty queen-turned-entrepreneur hopes that her book, which is loosely based on her life story, will one day be turned into a series or movie.

She is also looking forward to writing more books in the future, saying she still has "plenty of ideas."