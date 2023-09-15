CCP to screen British plays from National Theater in PH

MANILA -- Filipino fans of British theater no longer need to go great lengths to enjoy their favorite plays as the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) announced a partnership with the National Theater of London and the Ayala Mall Cinema.

The partnership will bring well-loved plays through the CCP National Theater Live, a newly-minted program of the CCP which aims to provide the bests of the UK's National Theatre to the Philippines.

Acclaimed British actors including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Ian McKellen are among the featured stars featured in the series.

The screenings will kick off on September 26 and runs until May 28, 2024. Tickets range from P150 to P250 and all screenings will be held exclusively at Greenbelt cinemas.

The featured productions are:

• cLife of Pi - Sept. 26, 2023

• Frankenstein - Oct. 31, 2023

• The Seagull - Nov. 28, 2023

• Much Ado About Nothing - Dec. 18, 2023

• The Crucible - Jan. 30, 2024

• Fleabag - Feb. 27, 2024

• Othello - March 26, 2024

• King Lear - April 30, 2024

• Hamlet - May 28, 2024

Theater fans can follow the official CCP social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube for updates. -- Angela Kristiana, ABS-CBN intern

